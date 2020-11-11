Former MP Tootoo takes on position of Nunavut Curling Association president

Nunavut skip Wade Kingdon (right) and third Dennis Mason speak with coach Greg Corrigan (left) at the Tim Hortons Brier, Thursday March 3, 2016, in Ottawa. Hunter Tootoo remembers the pride he felt when Team Nunavut made its Tim Hortons Brier debut in Ottawa in 2016. A Liberal MP at the time, Tootoo said it was quite emotional to finally see the territory represented at the national men's curling championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang