Friday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NBA

Western Conference Final

L.A. Lakers 126 Denver 114

(L.A. Lakers lead series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 2 Baltimore 1

Cleveland 1 Detroit 0

L.A. Angels 6 Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 6 Boston 5 (12 innings)

National League

St. Louis 6 Pittsburgh 5 (7 innings, 1st game)

Washington 5 Miami 0 (7 innings, 1st game)

Cincinnati 7 Chicago White Sox 1

St. Louis 7 Pittsburgh 2 (7 innings, 2nd game)

Atlanta 15 N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 14 Washington 3 (7 innings, 2nd game)

L.A. Dodgers 15 Colorado 6

Interleague

Philadelphia 7 Toronto 0 (7 innings, 1st game)

Philadelphia 8 Toronto 7 (7 innings, 2nd game)

Cincinnati 7 Chicago White Sox 1

Chicago Cubs 1 Minnesota 0

Arizona 6 Houston 3

Milwaukee 9 Kansas City 5

Oakland 6 San Francisco 0

San Diego 6 Seattle 1

---

Major League Soccer

Seattle 3 Los Angeles FC 0

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.