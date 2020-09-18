Friday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NBA
Western Conference Final
L.A. Lakers 126 Denver 114
(L.A. Lakers lead series 1-0)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 2 Baltimore 1
Cleveland 1 Detroit 0
L.A. Angels 6 Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 6 Boston 5 (12 innings)
National League
St. Louis 6 Pittsburgh 5 (7 innings, 1st game)
Washington 5 Miami 0 (7 innings, 1st game)
Cincinnati 7 Chicago White Sox 1
St. Louis 7 Pittsburgh 2 (7 innings, 2nd game)
Atlanta 15 N.Y. Mets 2
Miami 14 Washington 3 (7 innings, 2nd game)
L.A. Dodgers 15 Colorado 6
Interleague
Philadelphia 7 Toronto 0 (7 innings, 1st game)
Philadelphia 8 Toronto 7 (7 innings, 2nd game)
Cincinnati 7 Chicago White Sox 1
Chicago Cubs 1 Minnesota 0
Arizona 6 Houston 3
Milwaukee 9 Kansas City 5
Oakland 6 San Francisco 0
San Diego 6 Seattle 1
---
Major League Soccer
Seattle 3 Los Angeles FC 0
---