Surging Vancouver Whitecaps not taking slumping L.A. Galaxy lightly: Bush

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini, celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Real Salt Lake in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Cavallini has finally found his scoring touch. He'll be looking to add to his goal total on Sunday when the 'Caps (7-11-0) visit the L.A. Galaxy (4-9-3).THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Steve Dykes