Braves' Freeman wins NL MVP, White Sox slugger Abreu gets AL

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2020, file photo, Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a grand slam to center field during the fourth inning of the second baseball game of the team's doubleheader against the Washington Nationals in Atlanta. Freeman easily won the NL MVP award Thursday, Nov. 12, topping off a trying year that saw him become so ill with COVID-19 he prayed “please don’t take me.” (AP Photo/John Amis, File)