Trainer Mark Casse pointing '19 Preakness winner towards Woodbine Mile

War of Will, ridden by Tyler Gaffalione, crosses the finish line first to win the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Baltimore. Mark Casse is hoping to provide the star appeal for this year's $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile. The veteran trainer is pointing War of Will, the 2019 Preakness winner, towards the Mile. The Grade 1 turf event is scheduled to be run Sept. 19 at Woodbine Racetrack.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mike Stewart