PRAGUE, Czech Republic - Eugenie Bouchard rolled to a 6-0, 6-3 upset over No. 8 seed Veronika Kudermetova on Monday at the Prague Open as the Canadian won her first official match since January.
Given a wild-card into the WTA Tour event, Bouchard, ranked 330th, notched a convincing victory against the world No. 40.
Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., saved all five break points she faced and won 72.7 per cent of her points on first serve.
Kudermetova won just 44.4 per cent of her points on first serve.
A former world No. 5 and the Wimbledon finalist in 2014, Bouchard, 26, has tumbled down the rankings in recent years. She's projected to move up to around No. 300 following the win Monday.
Bouchard will play the winner of a match between Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in the second round.
The Prague Open is one of two tournaments in the second week of the WTA Tour's restart during the COVID-19 pandemic. Play was suspended in March.
Bouchard missed all of February with a wrist injury. She was about to board a plane from her training home in Las Vegas to attend a tournament in Mexico just as the pandemic hit in March, leading to the cancellation of the event.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2020.