AP source: 2 more positives stops Titans' return to facility

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings players meet at midfield following an NFL football game in Minneapolis. Tennessee will not be returning to the team's facility Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, after two more players tested positive in the NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The Titans had no positive tests Monday or Tuesday for the first time after six consecutive days of positive results. A third straight day was necessary for the team to be allowed back in its headquarters.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)