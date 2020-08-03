ST. CATHARINES, Ont. - Adika Peter-Mcneilly finished with 21 points and nine rebounds, and the Edmonton Stingers downed the Guelph Knighthawks 85-71 on Monday in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Peter-Mcneilly was helped on offence by Travis Daniels, who finished with 17 points for the Stingers (5-1). Xavier Moon chipped in 12 points.

Joel Friesen led the Knighthawks (3-2) with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting in only 13 minutes of floor time. Kimbal Mackenzie added 12 points as Guelph shot just 34 per cent from the field.

Edmonton outscored Guelph 25-9 in the second quarter and cruised the rest of the way to its fifth win in a row and top spot in the league standings.

The CEBL Summer Series is a 26-game, round-robin competition being held at Meridian Centre that will decide the second-year league's 2020 champion. Games are being played with no fans in attendance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.