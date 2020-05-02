Veteran forward Kelly Babstock signs with NWHL's Toronto expansion team

The National Women's Hockey League (NWHL) logo is seen in this handout photo. Veteran forward Kelly Babstock signed with the new Toronto franchise of the National Women's Hockey League on Saturday. Babstock, from Mississauga, Ont., is the sixth player to join Toronto's NWHL team after the new franchise was announced on April 22. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, NWHL *MANDATORY CREDIT*