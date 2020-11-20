Ex-lacrosse star Delby Powless writes about mental health in novel 'Medicine Game'

Cover art for the book "Medicine Game" by author Delby Powless is seen in an undated handout image. For years former pro lacrosse player, now a youth counselor in Six Nations of the Grand River, Ont., Delby Powless struggled to open up about his mental health struggles but he has found his voice in his new novel. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Delby Powless, *MANDATORY CREDIT*