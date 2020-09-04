High school coach says Game 3 hero OG Anunoby has always had understated swagger

Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet, center, and Marc Gasol (33) celebrate with OG Anunoby (3) after Anunoby hit the game winning shot over the Boston Celtics during an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Anunoby's nonchalant reaction to his audacious game-winning three pointer in Game 3 of the Toronto Raptors' second-round NBA series with Boston garnered almost as much social media attention Thursday night as the shot itself. Anunoby's muted response came as no surprise to his high school coach, however. Blair Thompson says Anunoby has always carried an understated swagger in high-pressure situations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark J. Terrill