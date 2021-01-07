Canadian special-teams standout Mike Miller re-signs with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed Canadian special-teams standout Mike Miller to a one-year extension.
The native of Riverview, N.B., returns to the Blue Bombers for a fourth season.
Miller tied for second in the CFL in special-teams tackles in 2019 with 25.
The Acadia University product was named the West Division's most outstanding special-teams player and the Bombers' top Canadian in 2019.
Miller is second on the CFL's career list for special-teams tackles with 185, just five behind leader Jason Arakgi.
The Bombers also signed American defensive backs Mercy Maston and Nick Taylor to one-year extensions on Thursday.
REDBLACKS INK QB
The Ottawa Redblacks have signed quarterback Dominique Davis to a one-year extension.
The 31-year-old has spent his last two seasons in Ottawa following three years with Winnipeg.
Davis started the 2019 season as Ottawa's starter. He has thrown for 2,966 yards and eight touchdowns in his career.
The Redblacks acquired Nick Arbuckle last year, and he's expected to be Ottawa's starting quarterback.
QB RETURNS TO TICATS
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed quarterback Hayden Moore.
The 25-year-old Moore dressed for all of the Ticats' games last season and made his first and only start in the season finale, after Hamilton had clinched top spot in the East.
Moore was 20-for-30 passing on the season for 222 yards with four interceptions.
LIONS RE-SIGN TWO
The B.C. Lions have signed Canadian fullback David Mackie and defensive back Hakeem Johnson to one-year extensions.
A second-round pick by the Lions out of Western University in 2018, Mackie has seven receptions for 65 yards in 28 games with B.C.
Johnson also comes from Western and was picked in the fourth round in 2019. He started the year on the practice squad before playing eight games with the Lions.
DB BACK WITH ARGOS
The Toronto Argonauts have re-signed Canadian defensive back Arjen Colquhoun.
The native of Windsor, Ont., originally signed with Toronto last year after three seasons with Edmonton.
Colquhoun had 16 defensive tackles, two special-teams tackles and one interception in 10 games with Edmonton in 2019.
EDMONTON INKS FORMER ALL-STAR
The Edmonton Football Team has signed former CFL Most Outstanding Lineman Derek Dennis through the 2022 season.
Dennis, from Queens, N.Y., originally entered the league with the Calgary Stampeders in 2015 and has played 72 games during his five-year CFL career, including the 2017 season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
He was named a CFL all-star, and Most Outstanding Lineman in 2016, is a three-time West Division all-star (2016, 2018, 2019) and a Grey Cup Champion in 2018.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021.