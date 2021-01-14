UFC won't punish fighters for marijuana use in policy change

FILE - Nate Diaz is seen at a news conference for the UFC 244 mixed martial arts event in New York, in this Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, file photo. The UFC will no longer punish fighters for using marijuana in most cases, making a major change to its anti-doping policy. The world’s largest mixed martial arts promotion won’t allow fighters to compete while under the influence of cannabinoids, but the promotion recognizes that MMA fighters often use marijuana for pain management or relaxation. Diaz is among many fighters who already used marijuana actively when not in competition. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)