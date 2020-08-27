Hockey Diversity Alliance asks NHL to suspend Thursday's playoff games

San Jose Sharks' Evander Kane, right, celebrates his goal with teammate Barclay Goodrow during second period NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Calgary on February 4, 2020. A group advocating for diversity in hockey is calling for the NHL to suspend Thursday's playoff games in the aftermath of a police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin last weekend. San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane says the Hockey Diversity Alliance has formally requested the NHL suspend a pair of post-season games scheduled for Toronto and Edmonton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh