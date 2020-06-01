UFC boss says light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones will determine his own future

Jon Jones, left, connects with a punch to the face of Dominick Reyes, right, during a light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 247 in Houston on February 9, 2020. UFC president Dana White says it's up to light-heavyweight champion Jon (Bones) Jones whether he wants to walk away from the sport. Jones, rated the top pound-for-pound fighter on the UFC roster, told his 2.3 million Twitter followers Sunday that he is giving up his title over a pay dispute with the UFC. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Wyke