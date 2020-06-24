Baseball's back: MLB sets 60-game sked, opens July 23 or 24

Toronto Blue Jays' Norberto Obeso, left, elbow bumps bench coach Dave Hudgens after the team's 7-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a spring training baseball game, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. Major League Baseball issued a 60-game schedule Tuesday night that will start July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks as the sport tries to push ahead amid the coronavirus following months of acrimony. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Carlos Osorio