Former CFL player Marsh passes on same message to son that he received

B.C. Lions Dante Marsh, left, and J.R. LaRose talk while clearing out their lockers at the team's practice facility in Surrey, B.C., November 20, 2012. Decades later, Dante Marsh finds himself following in his parents' footsteps. The former CFL star fondly remembers the advice his parents gave him regarding the challenges an African American man faces growing up in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Lam