Vancouver Whitecaps feel stronger, closer to playoffs after tough season

Vancouver Whitecaps coach Marc Dos Santos leaves the field after Vancouver was defeated by the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 during an MLS soccer match in Vancouver, on Saturday July 20, 2019. The Vancouver Whitecaps are evaluating a season unlike any other. The team played its final game of the season on Sunday, finishing out of the playoffs for the third year in a row. Though players and coach Dos Santos are disappointed in the result, they say the club has a platform to build on going forward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck