Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed due to COVID-19

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman John Olerud swings through a pitch during pre-season play in Dunedin, Florida on March 21, 1992. The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame is posting its 2020 induction ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Former Toronto Blue Jays first baseman and two-time World Series champion Olerud, 2006 American League MVP Justin Morneau of New Westminster, B.C., former Blue Jays pitcher Duane Ward and Montreal sportscaster Jacques Doucet were scheduled to be enshrined in a ceremony in St. Marys on June 20.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hans Deryk