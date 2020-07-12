2-time All-Star 2B Bolling dies, hit last slam off Koufax

FILE - In this April 12, 1966, file photo, Atlants Braves second baseman Frank Bolling (2) throws the ball against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first Major League Baseball game in the southeast at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. Bolling, a two-time All-Star second baseman and the last player to hit a grand slam off Sandy Koufax, has died. He was 88. Bolling died Saturday, July 11, 2020. (Marion Crowe/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)