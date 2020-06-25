World Health Organization takes an interest Canada's back-to-sport strategy

Director of medical services for VANOC, Dr. Mike Wilkinson, left, and mobile unit manager Dr. Ross Brown speak to reporters in a mobile medical unit setup at the Whistler Athletes' Village for the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Whistler, B.C., on Wednesday January 20, 2010. Wilkinson is collaborating with the World Health Organization on how sport resumes in the face of the COVID-19 epidemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck