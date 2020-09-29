Blue Jays slugger Rowdy Tellez on team's 28-man roster for wild-card series

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Toronto Blue Jays included slugger Rowdy Tellez on the team's 28-man roster for their best-of-three wild-card series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The first baseman hasn't played since suffering a right knee strain three weeks ago. Tellez was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Matt Shoemaker was scheduled to start for the Blue Jays in Game 1 on Tuesday afternoon at Tropicana Field. Game 2 was set for Wednesday and Game 3, if necessary, would be played Thursday.
Tellez had eight homers and 23 RBIs over 35 games in the regular season.
Right-handed reliever Jordan Romano of Markham, Ont., who has been on the IL for a month with a finger strain, was not on the list.
Pitchers T.J. Zeuch, Shun Yamaguchi and Tanner Roark also did not make the cut for this round.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2020.