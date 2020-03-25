MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadians have signed defenceman Gustav Olofsson to a one-year, two-way contract.
The deal pays Olofsson US$750,000 in the NHL and $250,000 in the AHL, with a $350,000 guaranteed salary.
The six-foot-three, 196-pound Olofsson has 17 points (one goal, 16 assists) in 59 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket this season and no points in three games with the Canadiens.
The 25-year-old Swede has played 59 career NHL games with Montreal and the Minnesota Wild.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2020