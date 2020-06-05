Canada's James Hinchcliffe ready for Genesys 300 as IndyCar takes the stage

In this July 12, 2019, file photo, Canadian race car driver James Hinchcliffe gets ready to take part in the first of two practice sessions at the IndyCar auto race in Toronto. It looked like 2020 was going to be a "gap year" for Hinchcliffe back in January. But a lot has changed since then and now he finds himself as the lone Canadian competing in the first IndyCar race of the season at the Genesys 300 on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj