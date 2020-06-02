MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens have parted ways with two veteran members of their communications department.
The Canadiens said Tuesday that Dominick Saillant and Francois Marchand are leaving the team as part of a restructuring of the department due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saillant was in his 23rd year as a member of the Canadiens' communications department, and his 17th as senior director of media relations. He started his career with the Ottawa Senators in 1992 before joining the Canadiens in 1996.
Marchand had been with the team since 2009 following stints with the Senators and the CFL.
The NHL suspended its season March 12 due to the global pandemic. While the league has formulated a plan to return to action this summer, it still needs to clear some hurdles, particularly getting the green light from government and health officials.
"We are not structured to weather this big a storm," Paul Wilson, Montreal's senior vice president, public affairs and communications, said in a release.
Wilson called Saillant and Marchand "great soldiers for our team."
"We thank them for their contributions and dedication throughout the years," Wilson said. "We will move forward with a smaller but very motivated communications team."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2020.