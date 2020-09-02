COVID-19 restrictions strip Whistler of 2021 world luge championship

Germany's Julia Taubitz races down the track during a World Cup women's luge event in Whistler, B.C., on December 1, 2018. The 2021 world luge championship will not be held in Whistler, B.C., because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The championship scheduled for Feb. 5-7 was cancelled by the International Luge Federation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck