Skate America opens shortened, coronavirus-impacted season

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo, Nathan Chen performs during the senior men's short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro, N.C. When U.S. skaters and a few foreigners training in this country kick off the season at Skate America this weekend, it could be a rare opportunity to display their wares. So they will relish the chance to get on the ice for competition, knowing that two Grand Prix series events and the Grand Prix Final have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and prospects of national and word championships being held are uncertain.(AP Photo/Lynn Hey, File)