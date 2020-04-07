Leafs sign Russian forward Alexander Barabanov to one-year, entry-level contract

Russia's Alexander Barabanov (94) celebrates his goal with Sergei Kalinin (21) during the second period of the preliminary round of the men's hockey gamagainst Slovenia at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Barabanov to a one-year entry-level contract for the 2020-21 season.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Frank Franklin II