Stefanidi overcomes heat to win pole vault Garden Clash

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Katie Nageotte, of the United States, competes in the women's pole vault final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. Three of the leading women’s pole vaulters will take their turn to compete in the second edition of the Ultimate Garden Clash. Katerina Stefanidi of Greece, Katie Nageotte of the United States and Alysha Newman of Canada will participate in the event but won’t be competing in their backyards since they don’t have the equipment at home. They will instead be at nearby training facilities. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)