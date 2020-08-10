New York Rangers win NHL draft lottery

New York Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes with teammates Brendan Smith (42) and Kaapo Kakko (24) during second period NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff action in Toronto on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. The New York Rangers have won the NHL draft lottery. The club had a 12.5 per cent shot of securing the top pick in the second phase after a placeholder secured the No. 1 slot back in June. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn