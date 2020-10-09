Whitey Ford, 91, pitcher who epitomized mighty Yankees, dies

FILE - In this July 7, 2007 file photo, former New York Yankees pitcher, Whitey Ford, left, acknowledges the crowd during introductions as Yogi Berra, right looks on before the Old Timer's game at Yankee Stadium in New York. A family member tells The Associated Press on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 that Ford died at his Long Island home Thursday night. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)