Philadelphia's Jim Curtin named MLS coach of the year, TFC's Vanney third in voting

Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin reacts during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Chester, Pa. Curtin, who led the Union to their first-ever trophy in hoisting the Supporters' Shield, has been named the 2020 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Szagola