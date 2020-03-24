Canadian rugby sevens veteran Harry Jones looks to wait out the storm

Canada's Harry Jones, left, passes the ball as Fiji's Asaeli Tuivuaka attempts to tackle him during the Canada Sevens rugby tournament in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. It was just over two weeks ago that Jones was playing in front of a Canadian rugby-record of 39,533 on Day 1 of the HSBC Canada Sevens in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck