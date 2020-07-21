Whitecaps move into 'Freddy Krueger' mode as they try to adjust body clocks

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Cristian Dajome, left, and Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou Tolo compete for a ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. The Vancouver Whitecaps have moved into Freddy Krueger mode at the MLS is Back Tournament. After losing to Seattle on Sunday in a 10:30 p.m. ET start, the Whitecaps are changing their schedule ahead of a 9 a.m. kickoff Thursday against Chicago Fire FC at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex in the Orlando area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Phelan M. Ebenhack