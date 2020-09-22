Canada's Brad (Superman) Katona to fight for EMC bantamweight title in October

Canadian bantamweight Brad (Superman) Katona, winner of Season 27 of "The Ultimate Fighter," has signed with Europe's Elite MMA Championship (EMC) and will fight for its 135-pound title next month.
The 28-year-old from Winnipeg, who fights out of Ireland's Straight Blast Gym in Dublin, will make his debut in the promotion Oct. 31 in Duesseldorf, Germany, against 27-year-old champion Stipe Brcic of Croatia.
"Happy Halloween," Katona tweeted.
Katona (8-2-0) opened his UFC account by earning a decision over Jay (The Mellow Fellow) Cucciniello in July 2018 to win TUF 27. He then decisioned Matthew Lopez before losing decisions to Merab (The Machine) Dvalishvili and Hunter Azure.
The back-to-back losses led to his release by the UFC.
Brcic (8-1-0) has won all three of his EMC fights.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2020.