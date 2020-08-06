Kenneth (Kenny Got Work) Hailey named NBA 2K League player of the month

Kenneth (Kenny Got Work) Hailey is shown in a handout image provided by MLSE. Raptors Uprising GC point guard Kenneth (Kenny Got Work) Hailey has been named the NBA 2K League player of the week for the fourth time this season. The 30-year-old from Memphis also won the esports award in Weeks 1, 3 and 8. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ryan Griffin/MLSE Esports *MANDATORY CREDIT*