Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins optimistic about return of closer Ken Giles

Toronto Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins delivered an optimistic outlook Friday on injured closer Ken Giles.

Toronto Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins delivered an optimistic outlook Friday on injured closer Ken Giles.

Giles is currently out with a forearm ailment but in a videoconference with reporters Atkins appeared encouraged by the pitcher's visits with doctors and subsequent test results.

Atkins added Giles received a platelet-rich plasma injection after suffering the injury Sunday.

The Jays' GM didn't present a timeline for Giles' recovery but said the expectation is Toronto will have its closer back in the bullpen soon.

Atkins registered 23 saves last season with Toronto — the remainder of the roster had 10 — but did miss time with elbow issues.

The Blue Jays' weekend series in Philadelphia has been postponed after the Phillies had some positive COVID-19 test results. The team is staying in Washington, where it played the previous four days, this weekend before travelling to Atlanta for a series starting Tuesday.

