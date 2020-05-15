Honda Indy pushed off scheduled dates because of COVID-19

First place finisher Simon Pagenaud of France, centre, second place finisher Scott Dixon of New Zealand, left, and third place finisher Alexander Rossi of the USA, right, celebrate in the winners circle after the 2019 Honda Indy Toronto, in Toronto on July 14, 2019. The Honda Indy Toronto will not be held on its scheduled dates of July 10-12. Race promoters announced the decision on Friday after the city announced it was cancelling event permits for major events and schedules because of the COVID-19 crisis. The event says it is exploring other dates in 2020 for the annual IndyCar race. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch