Reinforced Whitecaps squad looks to pick up points against Toronto FC

The Vancouver Whitecaps made an impression at the MLS is Back tournament last month when their depleted but resilient squad advanced out of the group stage and came within a whisker of a spot in the quarterfinals. Toronto FC's Terrence Boyd, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Scott Sutter vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, May 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck