Canadian Championship on the line as Montreal Impact face Whitecaps

Vancouver Whitecaps' Jake Nerwinski (28), Tosaint Ricketts (87) and Andy Rose (15) celebrate Nerwinski's goal against Toronto FC during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Whitecaps (3-6-0) weathered a rough run of play after returning to Major League Soccer from the COVID-19 pandemic pause, but were finally able to grind out a 3-2 win over Toronto FC last weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck