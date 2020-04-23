New trial sought in Saints star's death over split verdict

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2012, file photo, New Orleans Saints defensive end Will Smith appears before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. The man convicted of killing former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith has asked for a new trial because the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that split verdicts are unconstitutional in state criminal cases. Appeal attorney Eric Santana filed a request Wednesday, April 22, 2020, asking for a new trial for Cardell Hayes based on the 6-3 decision handed down Monday, news outlets reported. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)