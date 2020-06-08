U Sports cancellation gives CFL, commissioner Ambrosie more to consider

Randy Ambrosie, CFL commissioner, announces that the league will stage a regular-season game between the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders, at a news conference in Halifax on January 23, 2020. Commissioner Randy Ambrosie and the CFL have yet another issue to consider.U Sports, Canadian university sport's governing body, announced Monday the cancellation of six fall national championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Included was the Vanier Cup, presented annually to Canada's top college football squad. Now, the CFL must examine why U Sports cancelled fall football and take that into consideration as it ponders its next move. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan