Canadiens sign defenceman Joel Edmundson to four-year deal

Carolina Hurricanes' Joel Edmundson (6) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. The Montreal Canadiens have signed new defenceman Joel Edmundson to a four-year contract with an average annual value of US$3.5 million. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Karl B DeBlaker