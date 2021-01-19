Team Harty disappointed with Curling Alberta decision, wild-card chances slim

Members of team P.E.I. sweep their rock during the 9th draw against team Quebec at the Brier in Brandon, Man., on March 5, 2019. A first-place position in the provincial standings wasn't enough for Team Jeremy Harty to get the nod as Team Alberta at the Tim Hortons Brier. While disappointed with Curling Alberta's decision, Harty still has a chance to get the third and final wild-card spot in the draw.HE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward