Raptors Uprising GC sends all-star centre to Hornets Venom GT in major esports trade

Xavier (Type) Vescovi poses for an undated handout photo wearing Hornets Venom GT colours, in Charlotte, N.C. Raptors Uprising GC traded away one of the pillars of its NBA 2K League perfect regular season in 2020, sending all-star centre Jerry (Sick One) Knapp to Hornets Venom GT for centre Vescovi on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Raptors Uprising GC, *MANDATORY CREDIT*