Fresh off suspension, Hinch takes over as Tigers manager

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch speaks during a news conference before Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals in Washington. The Detroit Tigers have hired AJ Hinch to be their new manager, giving him a chance to return to a major league dugout after he was fired by Houston in the wake of the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)