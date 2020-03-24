Hockey Canada backs Scott Salmond after anti-doping suspension upheld

Team Canada men's national team director Scott Salmond responds to reporter's, May 19, 2010 at the IIHF world hockey championship in Cologne, Germany. Hockey Canada is backing senior vice-president of national teams Scott Salmond after his suspension for an anti-doping rule violation was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Salmond was banned one year by the International Ice Hockey Federation's independent disciplinary board when it concluded he prevented a doping control officer from collecting a urine sample from a Canadian player in December 2017 at the Channel One Cup in Moscow. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot