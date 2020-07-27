NHLers set to enter new dress code-less world, but not all will follow suit

Toronto Maple Leafs Jason Spezza speaks to media in Toronto on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Spezza has worn a suit and tie to nearly every hockey game he's played since breaking into the Ontario Hockey League at age 15. Now 37 years old, the veteran Toronto Maple Leafs centre doesn't really know anything different. But with the NHL relaxing dress code rules during its restart to the season, he's willing to adapt. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov