Veteran forward Michael Frolik signs one-year contract with Montreal Canadiens

Buffalo Sabres forward Michael Frolik (67) plays the puck during first period NHL hockey action against the Columbus Blue Jackets, in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Michael Frolik on a one-way, one-year contract. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeffrey T. Barnes

 JTB

MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Michael Frolik to a one-year, US$750,000 contract.

The 32-year-old Frolik played 57 games last season with the Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres, registering six goals and eight assists.

The native of the Czech Republic has 159 goals and 225 assists in 850 career games with Florida, Chicago, Winnipeg, Calgary and Buffalo.

Frolik was a first-round pick (10th overall) by Florida at the 2006 NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.