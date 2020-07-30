Wiggins, Raptors vow to continue racial justice work after the restart tips off

Toronto Raptors players huddle on the court before Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Toronto. John Wiggins' biggest fear was that when the NBA restart tipped off in Florida that the world would forget about George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and the conversation around racial injustice would fizzle out. Part of Wiggins' new role as the Toronto Raptors' vice-president of organizational culture and inclusion, is to ensure that doesn't happen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young